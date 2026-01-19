Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 19 (ANI): After an early morning check on the Kamalapati Express, Tripura Police detected suspicious movements and apprehended two individuals, officials said.

DIG Northern Range, Rati Ranjan Debnath, said, "During early morning checking on the Kamalapati Express, security personnel detected suspicious movements and apprehended two individuals. They were detained and searched after the train approached Agartala. A pistol and 100 bottles of cough syrup were recovered from their possession. The two men who were detained are from Bihar; one is named Amod and the other is Kartik Yadav."

Meanwhile, in another development, the main accused in the murder of 24-year-old student Anjel Chakma has allegedly fled to Nepal, and the Dehradun Police have initiated extradition proceedings, officials said on Thursday.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh said that the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) sent a report to the central agency to extradite Yagyaraj Awasthi, the prime accused in the murder of the Tripura student.

The murder of Anjel Chakma took place on December 9 in the Selaqui area of Uttarakhand's capital, Dehradun.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha met with the family of the deceased at their residence and assured them of strict action against the accused individuals. Speaking to ANI after meeting the family, Saha said, "I have spoken to Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami several times. He has assured me that those involved in this matter will not be spared. 5 out of 6 people have also been arrested. It is a very painful incident. May his soul rest in peace."

Tarun Debbarma, father of Anjel Chakma, said, "The Chief Minister has assured that justice will be delivered. He said he would speak with the Uttarakhand CM when he visits Delhi. My younger son is mentally disturbed right now; he doesn't talk much. The CM has said that he will try to provide a job for him also."

All India Chakma Students Union President, Drishyamuni Chakma, said that the union has requested the Chief Minister for the trial to be held in the national capital to ensure impartial and fair judgment. He added, "We don't have any feedback on the trial going on in Uttarakhand, so we have requested the Tripura Chief Minister to conduct the trial in Delhi to ensure fairness and impartiality with the CBI inquiry. We have also requested that Chakma's father be given a post in the Border Security Force in Agartala, and his son Michael be given an opportunity in the state government as per his eligibility."

Chakma, an MBA student, was attacked by a group of miscreants with knives and blunt objects in Dehradun on December 9 and later died while undergoing treatment at a hospital. (ANI)

