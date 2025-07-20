Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 20 (ANI): In a significant national achievement, Tripura has secured the top rank in Compliance Reduction and Deregulation among all Indian states, marking a transformative milestone in governance and administrative reform.

Recognising this exemplary progress, the Cabinet Secretariat of India invited Tripura's Chief Secretary, JK Sinha, to present the state's reform journey in New Delhi on July 18. The presentation was met with widespread appreciation from senior officials, including the Cabinet Secretary, for effectively showcasing Tripura's innovative and impactful governance model.

This achievement is a key component of the state's broader vision, "Viksit Tripura 2047," which aims to raise the per capita income from the current $2,300 to $18,000. The strategy focuses on deregulation, digital governance, and institutional capacity building to drive sustainable and inclusive growth.

Under the dynamic leadership of Chief Secretary J K Sinha, Tripura undertook a massive compliance reduction campaign. A Deregulation Task Force was formed to identify and eliminate obsolete laws and streamline procedures. This was coupled with a comprehensive digital transformation of public service delivery.

Today, Tripura is one of the few Indian states to have implemented eOffice across all administrative levels, from the state secretariat to the gram panchayats. The State Cabinet workflow is fully digitised, ensuring transparency and efficiency. Welfare schemes are delivered through consent-based Aadhaar-linked platforms, and a robust Single Window Portal provides citizens and investors seamless access to government services.

These bold reforms have produced tangible results -- a 14%-16% growth rate in GSDP over the past three years, a surge in private investment, and a high MoU conversion rate. Key sectors, including natural gas, bamboo, rubber, agarwood, IT, tourism, and healthcare, are witnessing strong investor interest.

The Cabinet Secretariat's recognition of Tripura's Chief Secretary is not just a personal honour but a testament to the collaborative and result-oriented governance model in the state. Almost all Secretaries and Heads of Departments (HoDs) in the Tripura government are working as a cohesive team to implement strategic reforms and developmental policies.

This achievement not only reflects the success of Tripura's reform efforts but also positions the state as a national exemplar of administrative clarity, digital innovation, and visionary policy implementation. (ANI)

