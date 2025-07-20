Mumbai, July 20: In a first for Indian Railways, Konkan Railway is set to launch a pioneering car-carrier train service between Mumbai and Goa, allowing private vehicles and their owners to travel together by rail. The service will commence on August 23, ahead of the Ganeshotsav festival, offering a faster, safer, and more comfortable alternative to the often long and tiring road journey.

The route will run between Kolad in Maharashtra and Verna in Goa, covering the distance in approximately 12 hours, compared to the typical 20–22 hours by road. Each train will accommodate up to 40 private cars, with freight charges of INR 7,875 per car one way. Konkan Railway Plans To Trial Passenger Vehicle Transport on Trains in Line With Ro-Ro Service for Ganapati Festival 2025.

Passengers accompanying the cars will be provided seats in attached coaches, two passengers in a 3AC coach (INR 935 each) and one in a second-class SLR coach (INR 190), totalling a maximum of three passengers per vehicle. No one will be allowed to remain inside the vehicles during transit.

“The cars will be securely strapped using belts, and handbrakes must be engaged to ensure safety. The train will consist of 20 specially designed wagons, each carrying two cars,” a railway official said. Is There Sunday Mega Block on July 20, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know.

Trains will depart from Kolad at 5 PM, reaching Verna by 5 AM the next day. Passengers must report by 2 PM, three hours before the departure. However, officials clarified that the service will only operate if at least 16 cars are booked for a particular trip.

