Agartala, Jan 25 (PTI) Tripura University's former vice-chancellor Arunoday Saha, whose name was announced on Saturday for the Padma Shri award for his contribution to education, said he was an economics student but literature remains in his blood.

He felt elated after being selected for the fourth-highest civilian award and said his literary works had finally been recognised.

Also Read | Siwan: Class 10 Girl Studying on Rooftop of Her House Dies After Being Pushed by Monkey in Bihar.

"I am really happy to find my name on this year's Padma Shri awardees' list. Despite having a PhD in Economics from a state university in the US, literature remains in my blood. It is good that my literary works have been evaluated and recognised finally. I thanked those who have chosen me for the prestigious award," he told the media.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, in a post on Facebook, said, "Heartfelt congratulations to former vice-chancellor of Tripura University Prof Arunoday Saha ji on being conferred the prestigious Padma Shri award in Literature & Education."

Also Read | Padma Awards 2025: Suzuki Motor's Former CEO Osamu Suzuki Gets Padma Vibhushan, Sushil Modi Among Padma Bhushan Awardees; 139 Individuals From All Walks of Life To Be Awarded.

Saha also wrote, "This well-deserved recognition honours his remarkable contributions to the fields of education and literature. As a renowned academic and writer, his contributions have inspired countless individuals."

State's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath also congratulated Saha for the conferment of the prestigious award on him.

"Congratulations to Prof Saha for being chosen for the prestigious Padma Shri award in literature and education. I also expressed my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for paying respect to Tripura", he wrote on social media.

Born in 1948 in Tripura's Bishalgarh in Sepahijala district, Prof Saha has travelled a long journey from a school teacher to the vice chancellor of a central university.

Prof Saha, who has written as many as 10 books, got the Tripura Vibhushan award for his outstanding contribution to the field of education in 2023.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)