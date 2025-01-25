New Delhi, January 25: On the eve of the 76th Republic Day, the Central government on Saturday announced the conferment of the prestigious Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian honours in the country. A total of 139 individuals have been recognised for their exceptional and distinguished service in various fields such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil services, and more.

These prestigious awards are conferred by the President of India during ceremonial functions at Rashtrapati Bhawan, typically held around March or April each year. For 2025, the President has approved the conferment of 139 Padma Awards, including one duo case (where the award is counted as one). The awards list includes 7 Padma Vibhushans, 19 Padma Bhushans, and 113 Padma Shris. Among the recipients, 23 are women, and the list also features 10 individuals from the categories of Foreigners, NRIs, PIOs, and OCIs, as well as 13 posthumous awardees. Padma Awards 2025: Centre to Confer 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri Awards; Check Full List Here.

Padma Vibhushan (7)

The Padma Vibhushan, awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, goes to: Duvvur Nageshwar Reddy (Medicine) – Telangana; Justice (Retd) Jagdish Singh Khehar (Public Affairs) – Chandigarh; Kumudini Rajnikant Lakhia (Art) – Gujarat; Lakshminarayana Subramaniam (Art) – Karnataka; M. T. Vasudevan Nair (Literature and Education) [Posthumous] – Kerala; Osamu Suzuki (Trade and Industry) [Posthumous] – Japan; and Sharda Sinha (Art) [Posthumous] – Bihar

Padma Bhushan (19)

The Padma Bhushan, awarded for distinguished service of a high order, has been conferred on the following: A Surya Prakash (Literature and Education - Journalism) – Karnataka; Anant Nag (Art) – Karnataka; Bibek Debroy (Literature and Education) [Posthumous] – NCT Delhi; Jatin Goswami (Art) – Assam; Jose Chacko Periappuram (Medicine) – Kerala; Kailash Nath Dikshit (Archaeology) – NCT Delhi; Manohar Joshi (Public Affairs) [Posthumous] – Maharashtra; Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti (Trade and Industry) – Tamil Nadu; Nandamuri Balakrishna (Art) – Andhra Pradesh; P R Sreejesh (Sports) – Kerala; Pankaj Patel (Trade and Industry) – Gujarat; Pankaj Udhas (Art) [Posthumous] – Maharashtra; Rambahadur Rai (Literature and Education - Journalism) – Uttar Pradesh; Sadhvi Ritambhara (Social Work) – Uttar Pradesh; S Ajith Kumar (Art) – Tamil Nadu; Shekhar Kapur (Art) – Maharashtra; Shobana Chandrakumar (Art) – Tamil Nadu; Sushil Kumar Modi (Public Affairs) [Posthumous] – Bihar; and Vinod Dham (Science and Engineering) – U.S. Padma Shri Awards 2025 Winners List: Delhi Gynaecologist Neerja Bhatla, Bihar Social Worker Bhim Singh Bhavesh Among 30 Unsung Heroes To Be Awarded 4th Highest Civilian Honour; Full List To Be Released Soon.

Padma Shri (113)

A remarkable 113 individuals have been conferred the Padma Shri for distinguished service in various fields. Some of the prominent awardees include: Adwaita Charan Gadanayak (Art) Odisha; Achyut Ramchandra Palav (Art) Maharashtra; Ajay V Bhatt (Science and Engineering) United States of America; Anil Kumar Boro (Literature and Education) Assam; Arijit Singh (Art) West Bengal; Arundhati Bhattacharya (Trade and Industry) Maharashtra; Arunoday Saha (Literature and Education) Tripura; Arvind Sharma (Literature and Education) Canada; Ashok Kumar Mahapatra (Medicine) Odisha; Ashok Laxman Saraf (Art) Maharashtra; Ashutosh Sharma (Science and Engineering) Uttar Pradesh; Ashwini Bhide Deshpande (Art) Maharashtra; Baijnath Maharaj (Others - Spiritualism) Rajasthan; Barry Godfray John (Art) NCT Delhi; Begam Batool (Art) Rajasthan; Bharat Gupt (Art) NCT Delhi; Bheru Singh Chouhan (Art) Madhya Pradesh; Bhim Singh Bhavesh (Social Work) Bihar; Bhimavva Doddabalappa Shillekyathara (Art) Karnataka; Budhendra Kumar Jain (Medicine) Madhya Pradesh; C S Vaidyanathan (Public Affairs) NCT Delhi; Chaitram Deochand Pawar (Social Work) Maharashtra.

Chandrakant Sheth (Posthumous) (Literature and Education) Gujarat; Chandrakant Sompura (Others - Architecture) Gujarat; Chetan E Chitnis (Science and Engineering) France; David R Syiemlieh (Literature and Education) Meghalaya; Durga Charan Ranbir (Art) Odisha; Farooq Ahmad Mir (Art) Jammu And Kashmir; Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid (Literature and Education) Uttar Pradesh; Gita Upadhyay (Literature and Education) Assam; Gokul Chandra Das (Art) West Bengal; Guruvayur Dorai (Art) Tamil Nadu; Harchandan Singh Bhatty (Art) Madhya Pradesh; Hariman Sharma (Others - Agriculture) Himachal Pradesh; Harjinder Singh Srinagar Wale (Art) Punjab; Harvinder Singh (Sports) Haryana; Hassan Raghu (Art) Karnataka; Hemant Kumar (Medicine) Bihar; Hriday Narayan Dixit (Literature and Education) Uttar Pradesh; Hugh and Colleen Gantzer (Posthumous) (Duo) (Literature and Education - Journalism) Uttarakhand; Inivalappil Mani Vijayan (Sports) Kerala; Jagadish Joshila (Literature and Education) Madhya Pradesh; Jaspinder Narula (Art) Maharashtra; Jonas Masetti (Others - Spiritualism) Brazil; Joynacharan Bathari (Art) Assam; Jumde Yomgam Gamlin (Social Work) Arunachal Pradesh; K. Damodaran (Others - Culinary) Tamil Nadu; K L Krishna (Literature and Education) Andhra Pradesh; K Omanakutty Amma (Art) Kerala; Kishore Kunal (Posthumous) (Civil Service) Bihar; L Hangthing (Others - Agriculture) Nagaland; Lakshmipathy Ramasubbaiyer (Literature and Education - Journalism) Tamil Nadu.

Lalit Kumar Mangotra (Literature and Education) Jammu and Kashmir; Lama Lobzang (Posthumous) (Others - Spiritualism) Ladakh; Libia Lobo Sardesai (Social Work) Goa; M D Srinivas (Science and Engineering) Tamil Nadu; Madugula Nagaphani Sarma (Art) Andhra Pradesh; Mahabir Nayak (Art) Jharkhand; Mamata Shankar (Art) West Bengal; Manda Krishna Madiga (Public Affairs0 Telangana; Maruti Bhujangrao Chitampalli (Literature and Education) Maharashtra; Miriyala Apparao (Posthumous) (Art) Andhra Pradesh; Nagendra Nath Roy (Literature and Education) West Bengal; Narayan (Bhulai Bhai) (Posthumous) (Public Affairs) Uttar Pradesh; Naren Gurung (Art) Sikkim; Neerja Bhatla (Medicine) NCT Delhi; Nirmala Devi (Art) Bihar; Nitin Nohria (Literature and Education) United States of America; Onkar Singh Pahwa (Trade and Industry) Punjab; P Datchanamoorthy (Art) Puducherry; Pandi Ram Mandavi (Art) Chhattisgarh; Parmar Lavjibhai Nagjibhai (Art) Gujarat; Pawan Goenka (Trade and Industry) West Bengal; Prashanth Prakash (Trade and Industry) Karnataka; Pratibha Satpathy (Literature and Education) Odisha.

Purisai Kannappa Sambandan (Art) Tamil Nadu; R Ashwin (Sports) Tamil Nadu; R G Chandramogan (Trade and Industry) Tamil Nadu; Radha Bahin Bhatt (Social Work) Uttarakhand; Radhakrishnan Devasenapathy (Art) Tamil Nadu; Ramdarash Mishra (Literature and Education) NCT Delhi; Ranendra Bhanu Majumdar (Art) Maharashtra; Ratan Kumar Parimoo (Art) Gujarat; Reba Kanta Mahanta (Art) Assam; Renthlei Lalrawna (Literature and Education) Mizoram; Ricky Gyan Kej (Art) Karnataka; Sajjan Bhajanka (Trade and Industry) West Bengal; Sally Holkar (Trade and Industry) Madhya Pradesh; Sant Ram Deswal (Literature and Education) Haryana; Satyapal Singh (Sports) Uttar Pradesh; Seeni Viswanathan (Literature and Education) Tamil Nadu; Sethuraman Panchanathan (Science and Engineering) United States of America; Sheikha Shaikha Ali Al-Jaber Al-Sabah (Medicine) Kuwait; Sheen Kaaf Nizam (Shiv Kishan Bissa) (Literature and Education) Rajasthan; Shyam Bihari Agrawal (Art) Uttar Pradesh; Soniya Nityanand (Medicine) Uttar Pradesh; Stephen Knapp (Literature and Education) United States of America; Subhash Khetulal Sharma (Others - Agriculture) Maharashtra; Suresh Harilal Soni (Social Work) Gujarat; Surinder Kumar Vasal (Science and Engineering) Delhi; Swami Pradiptananda (Kartik Maharaj) )Others - Spiritualism) West Bengal; Syed Ainul Hasan (Literature and Education) Uttar Pradesh; Tejendra Narayan Majumdar (Art) West Bengal; Thiyam Suryamukhi Devi (Art) Manipur; Tushar Durgeshbhai Shukla (Literature and Education) Gujarat.

Vadiraj Raghawendracharya Panchamukhi (Literature and Education) Andhra Pradesh; Vasudeo Kamath (Art) Maharashtra; Velu Aasaan (Art) Tamil Nadu; Venkappa Ambaji Sugatekar (Art) Karnataka; Vijay Nityanand Surishwar Ji Maharaj (Others - Spiritualism) Bihar; Vijayalakshmi Deshamane (Medicine) Karnataka; Vilas Dangre (Medicine) Maharashtra; and Vinayak Lohani (Social Work) West Bengal.

