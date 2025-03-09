Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 9 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday criticised the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Congress for destroying the state for 35 years of rule. He said that the people of the state experienced real freedom after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed the government in 2018.

Saha said this while addressing a mammoth gathering to mark a two-year celebration of the present BJP-led Government in Tripura at Swami Vivekananda Maidan, in the presence of BJP national president and Union Health Minister JP Nadda.

"I want to thank BJP National President JP Nadda for attending this mass gathering. I also want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under his guidance, our state government is working. I am also grateful to Home Minister Amit Shah. With the blessings of PM Modi, we achieved freedom from the misrule of the 35-year-long CPI(M) regime. The CPI(M) is the manufacturer of political terror, murder, violence, unrest, etc. We have also seen Congress rule, which was no different from CPI(M)," Saha said.

"They were known for corruption and violence. We have witnessed how they ruled the state, and now they are speaking about democracy. Where was democracy during their regime? Two journalists were killed during the CPI (M) rule, and the CBI is investigating the matter. I am hopeful that the criminals will soon be put behind bars. It was during their time that the riots of the 1980s took place," the Tripura CM added.

He stated that CPI(M) and Congress always mislead people with lies.

"In the last seven years, the state budget has doubled. We have allocated Rs 7,000 crore for infrastructure development. Without infrastructure development, investors will not come, and the economy will not grow. Our per capita income has increased, along with a rise in GSDP. The law and order situation has significantly improved in the state. The communication system has also developed. Peace and tranquillity have been restored in the Northeast, and Tripura is now an insurgency-free state," Saha said.

"PM Modi gave us the HIRA model, and we have received its benefits--be it Highways, Internet, Railways or Airways. We have introduced 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs. Recruitment is being done in a transparent manner," he added.

The CM said that the government would ensure efforts are made to provide 8,000 new jobs in Tripura.

"In the coming days, steps will be taken to provide more 8,000 jobs. During the 2023 Assembly Elections, the CPI (M) and Congress teamed up to create issues, but with the support of PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National President, we once again formed the government," Saha said. (ANI)

