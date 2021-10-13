Hyderabad, Oct 13 (PTI): The ruling TRS in Telangana on Wednesday said it would organise its general body meeting on October 25 to elect party president as part of organisational election process.

Also Read | Bleed eSports Raises 1.5 Million SGD From Sponsor To Fuel Growth.

The party has put in place committees from the grassroots-level since September and the election of party president would take place at the general body meeting in Hyderabad on October 25, said TRS working president K T Rama Rao.

The re-election of TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as the party's president is a foregone conclusion.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Strangles Wife To Death in Dwarka, Tries To Frame It As Suicide; Arrested.

Rama Rao, son of the Chief Minister, said the schedule for the election of president would be released on October 17 (as per Election Commission norms).

TRS would organise a 'Telangana Vijaya Garjana Sabha' (Telangana's victory meeting) at Warangal on November 15.

Meanwhile, two MPs of the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu met Rama Rao here and handed over a letter written by Chief Minister of that State M K Stalin to his Telangana counterpart KCR seeking that the latter demand cancellation of NEET, sources in TRS said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)