Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 7 (ANI): Telangana Congress spokesperson G Niranjan on Friday alleged that Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government had done "grave injustice to people belonging to backward castes (BCs)".

He made the remarks in response to remarks of TRS leader Talasani Srinivas Yadav in which he had asked if Congress had any backward caste candidates for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

"When the Telangana Congress announced that 75 seats out of 150 would be reserved for backward caste candidates in the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, Telangana Rastra Samiti leader Talasani Srinivas Yadav tried to defame Congress party by asking 'do Congress have any candidates?' This is completely unacceptable," Niranjan told ANI.

He said that injustice was being done to people belonging to BCs in Greater Hyderabad.

He also said that Talasani Srinivas was making the remarks at the behest of top TRS leadership.

Niranjan further claimed that people of BCs were given justice when Congress was in power, and several steps had been taken for their benefit.

"Justice was done to BCs under the reign of the Congress. In 1980, during the reign of Marri Chenna Reddy, we enforced 25 per cent of reservation in the field of education and employment. On the initiative of Rajiv Gandhi, reservation for BCs was implemented in local bodies," he said.

He said Talasani Srinivas should speak with due deliberation. (ANI)

