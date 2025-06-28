Hyderabad, June 28: A woman journalist who was working as a news presenter in Hyderabad allegedly committed suicide in her residence here on June 27, as per the police officials. The incident has come to light from the Chikkadpally area under the Chikkadpally police station limits in Hyderabad. As soon as the police officials received the information related to the matter, they initiated an investigation.

"We have received information that a woman named Swetcha, has committed suicide. We are investigating the matter. Further details will be provided later," ACP, Chikkadpally said in a statement. Further details are awaited on the matter. Hyderabad: Woman Techie Dies by Suicide 6 Months After Marriage, Family Alleges Dowry Harassment by Husband.

On June 26, a wife and husband were arrested for allegedly running paid live sex videos of themselves on social media and websites, live-streamed from their residence in Mallikarjun Nagar of Amberpet police station limits in Hyderabad. The couple, identified as Kanti Naresh Kumar and Kanti Pallavi, were produced before a court and sent to judicial remand. Hyderabad: B.Tech Student Threatens To Commit Suicide by Jumping From 4th Floor of Building Over Exam Failure Fear, Saved by Fellow Students (Watch Video).

According to the police, the arrest was made after authorities received information about obscene content being broadcast live in exchange of money. "A wife and husband were arrested for making online live nude videos on social media platforms and websites, on June 26. They are taking money and providing live link of nude sex live video of them," said Y Harish Kumar, ACP, Kachiguda.

