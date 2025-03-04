Hyderabad, March 4: A tragic incident unfolded in Hyderabad, where a 35-year-old software engineer, Devika, was found dead at her residence on Sunday, just six months after her marriage. According to reports, Devika died by suicide, with her husband, Satish, informing the police that she had hanged herself.

Her husband, Satish, reported the incident to the police, stating that he discovered Devika had hanged herself at their residence. He immediately alerted the authorities, who arrived at the scene to begin their investigation. Hyderabad Shocker: Student Dies by Suicide by Jumping From 4th Floor of School Building After Being ‘Slapped’ by Teacher in Telangana.

Devika and Satish had been married for six months, having exchanged vows in a beautiful ceremony in Goa. Their wedding was a joyful occasion, surrounded by family and friends. Hyderabad: Woman Assistant Manager of Bank Dies by Suicide Over Alleged Work Pressure.

Devika’s family claimed that their daughter had been facing constant harassment from her husband, Satish, over dowry demands. They alleged that the pressure and mistreatment had taken a severe toll on her.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

