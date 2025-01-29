A potential tragedy was averted at Malla Reddy Engineering College for Women (MRECW) in Maisammaguda, Medchal district when a first-year BTech student attempted to jump from the fourth-floor window of the campus building. Reports indicate that the student, overwhelmed by the fear of failing exams, resorted to the drastic decision. However, quick action by her fellow students and college security staff prevented a fatal outcome. Upon noticing the student’s distress, they rushed to the scene and managed to pull her back to safety, ensuring she was unharmed. Authorities have not yet provided further details regarding the student’s current condition or the emotional support being offered to her. Hyderabad: Fed Up With Husband's Torture, Woman Techie Orders Poison Online, Dies by Suicide in Miyapur; FIR Registered.

BTech Student Attempts Suicide by Jumping From 4th-Floor Building Over Exam Fear

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

