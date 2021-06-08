New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Twitter has assured the government that it is making every effort to comply with the new guidelines, and an overview of the progress has been duly shared.

A Twitter spokesperson said on Monday that the company has been and remains deeply committed to India, and serving the vital public conversation taking place on the service and will continue its constructive dialogue with the Indian Government.

Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had on Saturday said that it had given Twitter one last notice to comply with the new rules concerning social media companies.

The ministry said in the letter that the New Intermediary Guideline Rules have become effective from May 26.

"The provisions for significant social media intermediaries under the Rules have already come into force on May 26 2021 and it has been more than a week but Twitter has refused to comply with the provisions of these Rules. Needless to state, such non-compliance will lead to unintended consequences including Twitter losing exemption from liability as intermediary available under section 79 of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000. This has clearly been provided under rule 7 of the aforesaid Rules," it said. (ANI)

