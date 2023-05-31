Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], May 31 (ANI): Jodhpur Police have arrested two persons for allegedly stealing gold ornaments from a jewellery shop, and recovered gold ornaments weighing to be over 1 kilogram.

On Monday night, the thieves broke open the shop and made away with gold ornaments weighing to be more than 1.91 kg. The incident was recorded on CCTC cameras.

Also Read | Odisha Horror: Father Injects Pesticide Into Infant Daughter Suspecting Wife's Illicit Affair in Balasore, Arrested.

The local businessmen were also irked over the incident.

Deputy Police Commissioner (DCP) Dr Amrita Duhan formed a team of 10 officials and employed them at railway stations and bus stands.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Mocks Narendra Modi, Says PM Thinks He Knows More Than God, Calls Him 'Specimen' (Watch Video).

The CCTV cameras were checked and the team found that the thieves had moved to a guest house and changed their clothes to deceive the police.

On investigating further, the team got the information that the accused had gone to the Roadways bus stand. The team was sent over there and along with this, Jaipur and Ajmer Police were also sent an alert regarding the same.

With the help of the Ajmer police, all the hotels located in the market were searched. And the thieves were caught sitting in Ajmer Roadways Bus by the Jodhpur Police.

They were identified as Sheikh Farhad Ali and Ismail Mundel, and both of them belong to Hugli, West Bengal. Ali was released from the Kanpur Jail in connection with the engraving case (ANI).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)