India News | Two Arrested for Vandalism of Temple in Assam

Guwahati, Jun 13 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested in connection with the alleged vandalism of a temple in Assam's Hailakandi district, officials said on Saturday

The incident took place at a Shiva temple in Singhola Basti under Lala police station on Thursday night in Hailakandi, an official release said.

"Based on inputs, a suspect named Pappu Rabidas (19) was apprehended. During interrogation, Rabidas confessed that he along with two others of the same community went to the Shiv temple on Friday night and vandalised some items in an inebriated state," it added.

Later police arrested Jagadish Hazam (27) of Singhola Basti on the same night and a case has been registered at Lala Police Station, the release said.

Hailakandi Superintendent of Police Pabindra Kumar said that during preliminary investigation it was found the temple did not have any boundary wall or fencing and anyone can easily enter without any obstacle.

"One trishul was seen bent and some pieces of broken earthen lamps were seen lying scattered nearby. Fresh cow dung was also noticed within the premises," he added.

After the news of vandalism became public, some agitated locals resorted to road blockade near the temple.

"As the police officers were trying to pacify the mob, at that moment a car came from the opposite direction and then the mob attempted to attack the vehicle. Immediately the police and other security personnel swung into action and chased and dispersed the violent mob to defuse the situation," the statement said.

Nath said that though the situation is by and large peaceful, the police is keeping a close watch on the situation.

On Friday night, a police team led by Additional Superintendent of Police Kulendranath Deka rushed to the spot when a large number of local people blocked the road and started a protest against damage to the temple on Thursday night.

Police had to resort to mild lathicharge to disperse the agitated people, officials had said.

Hailakandi Deputy Commissioner Megh Nidhi Dahal had said, "Local youths under the influence of alcohol were responsible for the incident and it is not a communal issue".

