Bhubaneswar, Dec 28 (PTI) Odisha Police said two gangsters sustained bullet wounds in separate encounters on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Puri Additional SP Bishnu Prasad Pati said gangster Kalu Bhola, who has 18 pending criminal cases in various police stations, was injured in an encounter with police in Puri district.

Acting on a tip-off that Kalu was spotted near Suando village in the district, a police team promptly arrived at the location, he said.

"Upon noticing the team, Kalu opened fire at the policemen, resulting in a minor injury to one of our sub-inspectors. In response, the police fired at Kalu, causing a bullet wound in his right leg before he was arrested," Pati said.

He added that Kalu was immediately rushed to the district headquarters hospital in Puri for treatment.

A 7.65 mm pistol and live bullets were seized from Kalu's possession, the police added.

Earlier in the day, police arrested another gangster named Raghu Biswal after an encounter in Bhubaneswar. Biswal, who also sustained a bullet injury while trying to flee, was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, police added.

