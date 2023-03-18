Srinagar, Mar 18 (PTI) A two-day regional workshop on PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, in which over 250 officials from central ministries, states, UTs and industry players participated, concluded here on Saturday.

The theme of the workshop for day two was National Logistics Policy, an official spokesman said.

Throwing light on the proceedings of the workshop, Special Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Sunita Dawra, said logistics is about the development of both infrastructure and services related to logistics.

She said to complement the PM GatiShakti, National Master Plan (NMP), the National Logistics Policy (NLP) was launched to address the components of improving efficiency in logistics services and human resource through streamlining processes, regulatory framework, skill development, mainstreaming logistics in higher education and adoption of suitable technologies.

Dawra added NLP lays down an overarching interdisciplinary, cross-sectoral and multi-jurisdictional framework for the logistics sector and provides a comprehensive policy framework for all sub-sectors in the logistics ecosystem that are critical for efficient logistics.

During the proceedings of the workshop, it was revealed that the broad targets of the NLP are to reduce cost of logistics in India to be comparable to global benchmarks by 2030, improve the logistics performance index ranking - endeavor is to be among top 25 countries by 2030, and create data driven decision support mechanism for an efficient logistics ecosystem, the spokesman said.

As part of the workshop, it was emphasised upon States/UTs to conduct inter-department meetings to create awareness on PM GatiShakti principles and efficient logistics ecosystem. State Engagement with all Departments, urban bodies, districts and panchayati raj institutions to plan efficiency in logistics was also stressed upon.

The participants were also encouraged to form inter-department logistics-related services improvement group that reports to the Network Planning Group headed by the Chief Secretary, to take the initiatives forward, he said.

States were also asked to establish city logistics committees and develop city logistics plans for efficient freight flow management and reduction in city congestion, the spokesman said.

Participants of the workshop were also asked to formulate action plans for bringing down logistics cost by duly identifying priority areas for taking up multimodal infrastructure related interventions.

Development of tunnels/terminals for trucks outside cities; dual usage logistics facilities and trunk infrastructure were also suggested to be covered under the scope of logistics policies.

The spokesman said attracting private investments in logistics related infrastructure and involving start-ups for solution to promoting logistics efficiency were also discussed during the deliberations.

