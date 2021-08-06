Muzaffarnagar, Aug 6 (PTI) Two people riding a motorcycle died when they collided with a pair of bullocks fighting on a road here, police said on Friday.

The collision took place on the Budhana-Khatoli road near Kailashnagar village under the Ratenpuri police station limits on Thursday, they added.

The police said Ishhaq Ahmad (54) and Gyasuddin (46) sustained severe injuries in the crash and were taken to a medical college, where they were declared dead.

