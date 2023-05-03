Amethi (UP), May 3 (PTI) Two people died in the Jagdishpur area here when their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place near Palpur village on Tuesday night when the victims and another person were going to a marriage function on the two-wheeler, they said.

Narain (40) and Shyamu (35) died on the spot, and Rambaran was severely injured, police said, adding a probe was underway

