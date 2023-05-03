Mumbai, May 3: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to begin the Chartered Accountant Intermediate Exam, also known as CA Inter, from today onwards, May 3. The ICAI CA Inter Exam May 2023 will be conducted in two groups – Group 1 and Group 2. Every year, ICAI conducts the CA Intermediate exam twice a year - once in May/June and then in November/December. ICAI has released the exam schedule for the CA Intermediate May 2023 exams. The exams will be conducted offline from May 3 to May 18, 2023, across 256 Indian and six overseas centres. ICAI CA Exam May 2023 Time Table: Exam Dates for Foundation, Inter and Final Course Announced, Check Details Here.

As per the released notification, the Group 1 Exam will be held on May 3, 6, 8 and 10. Due to the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023, the ICAI CA Inter Exam May 2023 scheduled on May 10 in various districts of the district – Belgaum, Bellary, Udipi, Haveri, Hubli and others has been postponed to May 20. Group 2 Exam will be held on May 12, 14, 16 and 18, 2023. CA Foundation Exam 2022 Result: ICAI to Declare Results on February 3, Know How and Where to Check Score Online.

Guidelines For ICAI CA Inter Exam May 2023:

Candidates must carry admit card and a valid photo ID without fail; otherwise, entry inside the examination centre will not be allowed.

Due to rising COVID-19 cases in the country, the students are advised to wear a mask and maintain a proper sanitisation routine.

Aspirants must reach the examination hall on time to avoid the last-minute rush.

Electronic devices such as Bluetooth speakers, headphones, mobile, laptops, tablets, PC etc. shall not be taken inside the examination centre.

Candidates are only allowed to take water bottles inside the examination room. It must be noted that no eatables will be allowed inside.

Candidates must note that All ICAI CA Inter Exam May 2023 papers except for paper six will commence at 2 pm and end at 5 pm. Paper 6 will be from paper 2 pm to paper 6 pm. For more details and updates, visit the official website of ICAI at icaiexam.icai.org.

