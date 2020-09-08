Muzaffarnagar, Sep 8 (PTI) A farmer and a labourer were found hanging from trees in separate incident in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Tuesday, police said.

The farmer, Mahak Singh (55), allegedly hanged himself in Dudhaheri. The reason why he took the extreme step is not clear yet, they said.

In the second incident, Ravi Kashyap, a labourer, was found hanging from a tree in Vehalna village in the district, police said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and investigations are on into the cases, they said.

