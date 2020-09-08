Vadodara, September 8: A fire broke out at a COVID-19 emergency ward of Sir Sayajirao General Hospital in Gujarat's Vadodara on Tuesday evening.

The fire has been brought under control after fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire. Andhra Pradesh Hotel Fire: Death Toll at Hotel Converted into COVID-19 Facility in Vijayawada Rises to 10; What We Know So Far.

#UPDATE: Fire that broke out at Sir Sayajirao General Hospital in Vadodara has been brought under control. Patients have been shifted to safer places. #Gujarat https://t.co/ngU1Grcdae — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2020

The patients are being rescued from the hospital building. So far, no casualties have been reported due to the fire incident. More details are awaited.

