Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) [India] November 11 (ANI) Two men from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district were killed in the car explosion that occurred near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday evening, officials confirmed.

The deceased have been identified as Lokesh Agarwal, a fertilizer trader from Hasanpur area of Amroha, and his friend Ashok, a Delhi resident. According to family members, Lokesh had travelled to Delhi to visit his relative admitted at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. On his way back, he stopped to meet his friend Ashok near the Red Fort Metro Station, where the tragic blast took place.

Family members said they were informed of Lokesh's death after a call was received from the last dialed number on his mobile phone, which was traced by Delhi Police. The explosion was so intense that both men died on the spot.

Local MLA Mahendra Singh Khadakvanshi confirmed the deaths and expressed deep grief over the incident. "Lokesh had gone to Delhi to meet his friend Ashok. Unfortunately, both lost their lives in the powerful explosion near Red Fort. This is an irreparable loss for their families," the legislator said.

In Hasanpur, grief has engulfed the families of the victims. Relatives of Lokesh Agarwal described him as a kind-hearted and helpful person who was deeply involved in community work. "We still cannot believe he is gone. He had just gone to see a friend," said a distraught family member.

The Delhi Police and forensic teams have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation to determine the cause of the blast. Security around key installations in the national capital has been intensified following the incident.

The first report of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) is expected on Tuesday, according to Delhi Police Special Cell sources.

The report is likely to provide clarity on the nature and composition of the material recovered.The sources added that the Delhi Police Special Cell has sought information from the Faridabad Crime Branch and Jammu and Kashmir Police regarding the explosives recovered from Faridabad.

According to Special Cell sources, initial investigations may have revealed traces of ammonium nitrate. However, the exact nature of the explosive will be confirmed only after the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) submits its report. (ANI)

