New Delhi, November 11: Diplomatic missions and foreign envoys to India have expressed deep sorrow and condolences following the deadly car blast near the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi, which claimed eight lives and left several injured. The Embassy of Egypt in India posted on X, “On behalf of the People and Government of the Arab Republic of Egypt, we extend our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those affected by the Red Fort blast. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved, and we wish all injured a swift and complete recovery.”

France’s Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou, also conveyed condolences on X, saying, "On behalf of the French People and Government, I extend our deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones in the Red Fort blast. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims, and we wish a full and complete recovery to all those injured." Delhi Blast: Preliminary Probe Suggests Red Fort Blast Was Hurried Move After Module Bust in Faridabad; Hyundai i20 Car Was Packed With Explosives, Confirm Investigators.

From Japan, ONO Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan, posted,"Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the Delhi blast. I offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

The British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, shared her thoughts on X: "My thoughts are with all those affected by the explosion near the Red Fort in New Delhi today. If you are in the immediate area, please follow the advice of the local authorities. Our travel advice will be kept updated here https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/india." Red Fort Blast: CCTV Video Shows Suspect’s Car Near Parking Area, Delhi Police Examining Footage From Nearby Toll Plazas To Establish Complete Movement.

Lithuania’s Ambassador to India, Diana Mickeviciene, wrote on X, “Horrible news about blasts at Red Fort, Delhi! Our deepest condolences and prayers to the dear ones of the victims, praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.” The messages from global leaders and diplomats reflect the international concern over the tragic incident that shook the national capital.

The blast occurred when a Haryana-registered car parked near Gate No.1 of the Red Fort Metro Station exploded, killing at least eight people and injuring dozens. Several nearby vehicles caught fire, streetlights were damaged, and the injured have been admitted to LNJP Hospital, where their condition is being monitored.

Police, NIA, NSG, and forensic teams reached the spot within minutes, and the area has been cordoned off. CCTV footage is being scanned to determine the sequence of events and identify the perpetrator. High alerts have been issued in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Mumbai, with security around crowded public places and religious sites enhanced.

