Amritsar, Dec 1 (PTI) Two suspected gangsters were arrested after a brief gunfight with police on Thursday, an official said.

Police had prior information about their movement in the Chehertha area, Amritsar Police Commissioner Jaskaran Singh said.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Phase 1: Over 60% Polling in First Phase of Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Their SUV was intercepted in a crowded market here, but they managed to escape, police said.

The duo entered a house and after a brief gunfight were arrested, they said.

Also Read | UK: Rising Cost of Living Forces British Families To ‘Eat Pet Food, Heat Meals on Radiator’; Real Food Become Unaffordable For Many.

Singh said five pistols and some live cartridges were seized from them and they are named in various criminal cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)