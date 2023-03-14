Lucknow, Mar 14 (PTI) A local court on Tuesday awarded a life sentence to two persons for raping a girl in the Gomti Nagar area here last year.

Sessions Court Judge S S Pandey also imposed a fine of Rs 1.07 lakh each on convict Imran alias Mustafa and Akash Dwivedi.

Also Read | Elephant Attack in Tamil Nadu: Selfie With Wild Jumbos Turns Into Tragedy for Man After Trampling Incident in Krishnagiri.

An FIR in the matter was lodged at Vibhuti Khand police station on October 15, 2022.

The girl was returning home after giving home tuition. She took an auto-rickshaw near a fire station. The two convicts forcibly took her to an unknown place and committed rape on her and then dumped her at Husaria crossing in Gomti Nagar, according to the prosecution.

Also Read | Rajasthan Horror: Woman Abducted, Assaulted and Gang-Raped in Barmer.

During probe, the name of the two convicts, Imran, who was the auto driver, and his friend Akash came to the fore, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)