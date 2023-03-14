Chennai, March 14: The selfie craze took the life of a Tamil Nadu man after he tried to take a picture of himself in front of two wild elephants in Krishnagiri. In a sad tragedy, the man was trampled to death by one of the two jumbos on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as E Ramkumar (27), a resident of Kattu Kollai village. Elephant Attack in Tamil Nadu: Wild Tusker Tramples 59-Year-Old Woman to Death in Coimbatore

According to a report published by the Times of India, the deceased went out of his house to relieve himself near a hillock. After some time, he spotted two wild elephants in the jungle. He observed them carefully before clicking a few pictures of the animals. Later, he tried to take a selfie in front of them. Sensing danger, one of the jumbos attacked the man. The animal trampled Ramkumar to his death. Karnataka Elephant Attack: Forest Watcher Dies in Wild Elephant Attack in Mysuru.

Hearing cries, local villagers rushed to the spot. There, they saw Ramkumar on the ground surrounded by an elephant. The locals immediately alerted forest department officials. The officers chased the wild animals into the deep forest. They recovered Ramkumar's dead body and sent it for a post-mortem. A case was registered in connection with the incident. According to the reports, the elephants wandered near the village from the Palacode reserve forest.

