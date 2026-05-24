India News | Two Inmates Injured After Clash Inside Kapurthala Central Jail: Police

Kapurthala (Punjab) [India], May 24 (ANI): Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Toora said that prompt action by the police and jail authorities helped bring the situation under control after a clash broke out between inmates inside Kapurthala Central Jail.

According to police officials, the incident occurred late on Saturday evening when certain inmates inside the prison were involved in a violent scuffle, leading to tensions within one section of the jail premises.

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Providing details of the incident, SSP Gaurav Toora said the police responded immediately after receiving information about the clash.

"The police took immediate action upon receiving reports of a scuffle between certain inmates at Kapurthala Central Jail," Toora said.

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He added that coordination with the jail administration ensured that the situation did not escalate further. "Acting in coordination with the jail administration, the law and order situation within the jail was brought under control," he said.

Toora said that during the disturbance, some inmates had climbed onto the rooftop of the jail building. However, police personnel managed to safely bring them down and restore order within the premises.

"The police successfully managed to bring down the inmates who had climbed onto the jail's rooftop," he said.

He confirmed that no police personnel were injured during the operation and no prisoner managed to escape. "During the entire operation, no police personnel sustained any injuries, nor did any inmate escape from the jail," he said.

He also stated that the disturbance remained confined to a specific section of the prison complex and did not spread to other blocks of the jail. "This incident, which took place inside the jail, was confined solely to Block Number 4," Toora said.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Kapurthala Police said the incident was reported at around 9:30 pm and confirmed that two inmates were injured during the clash.

"Today at almost 9:30 PM, Kapurthala police came to know that some prisoners in Kapurthala Central Jail were fighting with each other... The law and order situation was brought under control immediately... During this entire operation, 2 prisoners were injured...," the police said in its post.

Further investigation into the cause of the inmate clash is underway. (ANI)

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