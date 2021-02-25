Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 25 (ANI): In three separate Naxal related incidents, two jawans lost their lives while one was injured on Wednesday.

According to IG Bastar P Sundarraj, on the morning of February 24 around 10 am, there was an encounter between security forces and Naxals in the forest hill of village Kukur under the police station Sonpur area of Narayanpur district. DRG jawan Kaner Usendi lost his life in the incident.

In another incident, an IED blast took place on February 24 around 11 am in the village Karelaghati under the police station Kukrajhore area of Narayanpur district. CAF constable Bankeshwar Paikra was injured when a joint police party was hit by an IED blast during area domination.

On the same day, a joint party of ITBP and District force left for RSO duty from Sonpur police station of district Narayanpur. Around 18:15 pm, a pipe bomb exploded a kilometre ahead of Sonpur police station in which ITBP jawan L.T. Balachandra lost his life. (ANI)

