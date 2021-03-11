Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 11 (ANI): Two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The killed terrorists have been identified as Adil Ahmad Bhat and Zahid Ahmad Rather.

Anantnag Police said that the operation was launched on Wednesday evening based on specific input generated by it regarding the presence of terrorists in the Kandipora area of Anantnag.

"A joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, Army (3 RR) and CRPF in the area. The killed terrorists have been identified as Adil Ahmad Bhat and Zahid Ahmad Rather, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM," a police release said.

Police said the two terrorists were involved in several terror cases including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities.

Security forces recovered incriminating material including arms and ammunition from the site of the encounter. (ANI)

