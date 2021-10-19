Kota (Raj), Oct 19 (PTI) Two men died on the spot while another was critically injured after a tractor-trolley they were travelling in overturned on the Kota-Jaipur national highway in Rajasthan's Bundi district on Tuesday, police said.

The vehicle loaded with cement pillars, cement and sand bags overturned near Aktasa village overbridge around 1.30 pm, they said.

The bodies of Deva Meena (31) of Kamolar village and Radheshyam Meena of Chadi village were handed over to their family members after post-mortem at CHC, Talera, said Talera police station Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Durgalal Gautam said.

A case of negligent driving was lodged against the tractor driver, who was reportedly drunk.

The injured, identified as Prathviraj Bairwa (35) of Chadi village, was taken to MBS Hospital in Kota, police said.

The three came beneath the construction material as the vehicle toppled, ASI Gautam said.

