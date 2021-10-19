Hyderabad, October 19: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday slammed the Narendra Modi government for allowing the Indian cricket team to play a T20 match with Pakistan at a time when "our soldiers are being killed in Kashmir". India is scheduled to play the first match of T20 World Cup against Pakistan in Dubai on October 24.

Addressing a public meeting on the eve of Eid Milad-un-Nabi at AIMIM headquarters Darussalam, he said: "Pakistan is playing T20 with Indian lives in Kashmir. How can we play a match against them amid regular terror attacks there?"

He recalled how Prime Minister Modi had criticised then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh "for sharing biryani with the Pakistan PM when Indian jawans were being killed on the borders". AAP MLA Atishi Takes a Dig at Centre Over Terror Attacks in J&K, Says Playing Matches Like India vs Pakistan Will Not Be Right Unless Such Attacks Stop.

Owaisi also alleged that the targetted killings in Kashmir were a result of lack of policy of terrorism by the Modi government, and questioned the government's claim that problems in Kashmir have ended with the repeal of Article 370. Referring to the death of labourers from Bihar in Kashmir, he wondered what the intelligence agencies and Home Minister Amit Shah were doing.

The AIMIM leader also lashed out at PM Modi for his silence on petrol and diesel prices. "He is silent on skyrocketing fuel prices. The cost of petrol and diesel have hit the century mark, yet he has not commented on it."

Owaisi also questioned the Prime Minister on his silence over Chinese Army entering and occupying the Indian territory. "Why is he afraid of even taking the name of China," he asked. The AIMIM also voiced concern over the situation faced by Muslims in the country.

Quoting a 27-year-old lawyer to describe the current situation, he said: "A Muslim is living under the threat of someone attacking his shop or a mob lynching him. He feels helpless. They (the government) have criminalised triple talaq, they have criminalised religious conversions and they are trying to bring Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) through backdoor. If I protest, they book me under UAPA or NSA."

At the press meet, he also discussed how there are lack of opportunities and no inter-mobility among Muslims. According to him, because of Hindutva, his Hindu friends and business partners have distanced themselves from him. Owaisi, however, advised Muslims not to lose hope. He said they should keep their spirits up and face the situation with courage.

He also urged the youth to self-introspect and keep themselves away from all societal evils by offering prayers, building character, desisting from taking dowry and helping the poor and needy, irrespective of their community.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2021 06:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).