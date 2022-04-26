New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Two men died after a wall fell on them near a wine shop on Rampura main road in northwest Delhi's Keshavpuram area, police said on Tuesday.

Sumit Verma, (42), a resident of Anand Parwat, and Bhoj Prakash (48), of Sultanpuri, were standing near the wine shop on Monday when the wall of a godown fell on them, they said.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving a PCR call about the wall collapse. Fire tenders and a crane were also called to the spot, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said, "The two persons were rescued from under the debris and rushed to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead."

"We have registered a case under IPC sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) against the godown owner at the Keshavpuram police station," she added.

On Monday night, two labourers died and three others were rescued after a three-storey house, undergoing renovation, collapsed in south Delhi's Satya Niketan area.

