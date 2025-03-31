Hathras (UP), Mar 31 (PTI) Two youths were killed when their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle in the Sikandrarao Kotwali area here, police said on Monday.

Sikandrarao Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Arvind Rathi said the incident took place on Eta Road around 10.30 pm on Sunday.

Anil Singh (25) and Satyam (26), both residents of the neighbouring Etah district, were on their way home on the motorcycle. When they reached near Toli village in the Sikandrarao Kotwali area, an unidentified vehicle hit them from behind, causing them to fall on the road. The two died on the spot while the driver of the other vehicle fled, the SHO said.

Police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem. Efforts are underway to identify and trace the vehicle responsible for the accident, Rathi said.

