New Delhi, March 31: Eid-ul-Fitr is set to be celebrated on Monday by Muslims across India, as the Shawwal crescent moon was sighted in multiple states, including Assam, Manipur, Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. The announcement was made by Naib Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Syed Shaban Bukhari, who shared his heartfelt greetings with the Muslim community. "The moon of Shawwal-ul-Mukarram for Eid al-Fitr has been sighted in various states of India, including Assam, Manipur, Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi....It is announced that Eid al-Fitr will be observed on Monday, March 31, 2025. I extend my heartfelt Eid Mubarak wishes to all of you," Shaban Bukhari told IANS.

National Imam Organisation Chief, Imam Umar Ahmed Ilyasi told IANS, "I would like to start by saying that Eid has already taken place in Saudi Arabia, in the United States, in Canada and all over the world. Tomorrow is Eid. On this occasion, I would like to wish all Indians a happy Eid..." With the last fast of Ramadan observed on Sunday, Eid prayers will be offered on Monday. Coinciding with the first day of Navratri, religious harmony prevails. Eid al-Fitr 2025 Wishes: Share Eid Mubarak Greetings, Eid Ul-Fitr WhatsApp Messages, GIFs, Quotes, HD Images and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Festival.

On the eve of Eid-al-Fitr, devotees assembled at Jama Masjid during the holy month of Ramadan. The mosque witnessed a large gathering as worshippers came together, marking the end of Roza. After the sighting of moon on Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, a large crowd gathered at the Jama Masjid market. People were seen preparing for the upcoming Eid celebrations, shopping for clothing and other essentials.

With the confirmation of the moon sighting, markets and streets in Old Delhi, particularly around Chandni Chowk and Jama Masjid, are buzzing with excitement. Families are making their final purchases of traditional attire, sweets and festive delicacies to mark the special occasion. From the aroma of biryani and kebabs filling the streets to the last-minute rush for sewaiyan and dry fruits, the city is fully immersed in Eid preparations. Earlier this week, a tweet on X had warned the police of India's national capital to be alert during Eid on March 31 to April 1 as "some illegal Rohingya/Bangladeshi/Pakistani Muslims may cause Hindu-Muslim riots or bomb blasts in Chandni Chowk, Jama Masjid, Jahangirpuri". Eid 2025 Moon Sighting, Chand Raat in India News Updates: Shawwal Crescent Sighted in Most Parts of India, Eid Ul Fitr on March 31.

In anticipation of the large gatherings, Delhi Police has heightened security measures to ensure a safe and peaceful Eid celebration. An official from Delhi Police had confirmed that teams across all police stations in the east district have been briefed on maintaining law and order. Maximum police presence, patrolling, and security pickets have been planned to ensure smooth festivities.

As Delhi prepares for Eid-ul-Fitr, the focus remains on the spirit of the festival -- faith, generosity and togetherness. From the early morning Eid prayers at mosques to community feasts and charitable giving, the celebration fosters brotherhood and unity. With a day filled with love, gratitude and festivity ahead, the Muslim community of Delhi and across India looks forward to welcoming Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 with open hearts. Eid Mubarak!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 31, 2025 07:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).