Bhubaneswar, April 19: At least two persons were killed and seven others were missing as a boat they were travelling in capsized in Mahanadi River in Odisha's Jharsuguda district on Friday, police said. The incident took place when the boat carrying around 50 passengers was going from Patharseni Kuda to Banjipalli in Bargarh district.

The boat capsized as it was about to reach Sarada Ghat in Rengali police station in Jharsuguda district, a police officer said. Local fishermen have rescued 35 passengers and brought them to the bank, he said. Later, police and fire services personnel rescued seven more passengers, he said. Odisha Boat Capsize Video: Several Persons Feared Missing as Boat Overturns in Mahanadi River, Search and Rescue Operation Underway.

Boat Capsize in Odisha

#WATCH | Jharsuguda, Odisha: Several feared missing as boat overturns in Mahanadi River. Search and rescue operation in progress. pic.twitter.com/ah8TX94PrB — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

Seven other passengers are still missing and a search operation has been launched, the police officer said. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and five divers were sent for the rescue operation.

