Dumka (Jharkhand), Jun 29 (PTI) Two persons were killed and two were injured when lightning struck them in Dumka district on Monday, a government official said.

The four were plucking mangoes when lightning struck them at Hathwari village under Masalia police station of the district, said the Dumka Sub-divisional Officer (SDO), Maheswar Mahto.

Also Read | Unlock 2 Guidelines Issued by Centre: Night Curfew Timing Changed, Schools Kept Shut; What Is Allowed and What is Prohibited Till July 31, See Full List.

He said that 15-year-old Rakesh Marandi and 17-year- old Muna Soren are under treatment at Masalia Health Centre.

Ten-year-old Vijay Baski and 25-year-old Philip Soren were killed in lightning strike, the SDO said.

Also Read | Unlock 2 | Training institutions of Central & State Govts Outside Containment Zones, Will be Allowed to Function From July 15 : Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 29, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)