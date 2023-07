Mumbai, Jul 31 (PTI) Two labourers fell to death while working on the 13th floor of an under-construction building in the western suburb of Kandivali here on Monday, police said.

The incident took place at a 21-storey under-construction building in Thakur Complex area this afternoon, an official from Samata Nagar police station said.

Also Read | Haryana Violence: Internet Services Suspended in Nuh After Intense Communal Tension Erupts During Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra.

The labourers were doing plastering work on the 13th floor when the bamboo frame they were standing on broke and they fell, he said.

The duo was wearing helmets, safety belts and other equipment used for the work, the official said.

Also Read | Haryana Clashes: Internet Services Suspended Till August 2 in Nuh After Clashes Break Out Between Two Groups.

The labourers were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead on admission, he said.

The deceased hailed from West Bengal and were living with other labourers at a construction site, the official said.

An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered in the case and further action will be taken after probe, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)