Latehar (Jharkhand), Apr 15 (PTI) Two members of the proscribed CPI (Maoist) outfit on Tuesday surrendered before the police in Jharkhand's Latehar district.

The surrender took place at the district police headquarters in the presence of Latehar Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav and CRPF 11th battalion Commandant Yad Ram Bunkar, a police officer said.

The surrendered Maoists, identified as Amarjeet alias Kali alias Sunny Brijia and Mithilesh alias Akhilesh, are both residents of Balrampur in Chhattisgarh.

The two Maoists were active in areas such as Barwadih, Chipadohar, Mahuadand, Budha Pahad, Kusmi, Simaria, and Samaripath.

One case each is registered against the two red rebels at Chipadohar police station and they were also involved in a police encounter in Ramandag area in 2020.

Gaurav said that intensified anti-Naxal operations have weakened the extremist organisation.

Both Gaurav and Bunkar appealed to the red rebels to surrender and return to the mainstream.

