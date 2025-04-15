Patna, April 15: The Home Guard Corps and Fire Services of Bihar will close registration for the Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025 on Wednesday, April 16. Eligible candidates interested in applying for the Home Guard posts can visit the official website of the Bihar Home Guard at onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill 15,000 home guard vacancies.

Here's the direct link to apply for the Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025. The Bihar Home Guard recruitment drive will cover 37 districts in the state, excluding Arwal district, Police district Naugachhia, and Bagaha district. The registration process began on March 27 and will end on April 16. Applicants must be permanent residents of Bihar to apply for the home guard vacancies. FSSAI Recruitment 2025: Food Safety and Standards Authority of India Invites Applications for 33 Administrative Officer and Other Posts, Registration To Begin on April 15 at fssai.gov.in.

How to Apply for Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025:

Visit the official website of Bihar Home Guard at onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Register yourself and log in

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Click on submit

Take a printout of the confirmation page

The official notice also stated that the age limit for male, female, and third-gender candidates in all categories is between 19 and 40 as of January 1, 2025. Applicants applying for the Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025 must have passed the Higher Secondary (Intermediate/Intermediate) or equivalent examination recognised by the State Government as of January 1, 2025. CBSE Board Result 2025 Date: Central Board of Secondary Education Likely To Release Class 10 and Class 12 Exam Results Soon on cbse.gov.in; Know How To Check.

The application fee for the Non-reserved, economically weaker, Backward class (including the third gender and extremely backward class) is INR 200. On the other hand, the application fee is 100 for those belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Women candidates. It must be noted that the application fee must be paid online.

