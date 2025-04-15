Hyderabad, April 15: Two people, including a government employee, allegedly assaulted a toll plaza worker here on Tuesday when they were asked to pay the toll fare, police said. The footage of the incident which took place at 10.30 am was aired by local TV channels. Hyderabad Shocker: Teen Kills Aged Woman With Iron Rod in Telangana, Records Video of Him Jumping on Body.

The government employee, who was travelling in a car along with his relatives, reached the toll plaza on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and sought an exemption from paying the toll fare. But, he was told by the supervisor that the exemption does not apply to them and was asked to pay the tax, police said. Hyderabad Shocker: Pregnant Woman Severely Injured After Husband Attacks Her Repeatedly With Stone, Disturbing Incident Caught on Camera.

When the junior assistant in Ranga Reddy district collectorate refused to pay the toll fee, he was prevented by the supervisor from going ahead. Immediately, the accused got out of the car and beat up the staff, a police official said based on the complaint lodged by the toll plaza supervisor. A case was being registered.