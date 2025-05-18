Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh), May 18 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Police and their Telangana counterparts held a joint operation that led to the arrest of two men suspected of planning blasts in Hyderabad.

Siraj Ur Rehman (29) from Vizianagaram was detained following a tip-off. Explosives, including ammonia, sulphur, and aluminium powder, were seized from his premises during a search, police said on Sunday.

Also Read | Constitution of India Supreme, Its Pillars Must Work Together, Says CJI BR Gavai.

"In the course of the investigation, Rehman revealed details leading to the detention of another individual, Syed Sameer (28), from Hyderabad," police added.

Both accused are in custody and will be produced before a court, police said, urging public cooperation and vigilance.

Also Read | Hyderabad Fire: President Droupadi Murmu Expresses Grief Over Loss of Lives in Blaze at Gulzar Houz Near Charminar, Prays for Swift Recovery of Injured.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)