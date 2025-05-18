Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 18 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday expressed grief and offered her condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives in the fire incident at Gulzar Houz near Charminar in Hyderabad.

The President also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and said that her thoughts are with the families who lost their loved ones in the fire that claimed the lives of 17 people, including women and children.

"The death of several people, including women and children, in a fire accident in Hyderabad is deeply distressing. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," posted President Murmu on X.

Meanwhile, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu announced a Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for the families of the victims who lost their lives in the fire incident.

Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu said the fire may have been caused by a short circuit or a gas cylinder blast. He added that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is closely monitoring the situation.

A fire department official said on Sunday that a preliminary examination of the blaze indicated that a short circuit led to the massive blaze.

The cause of death of all the 17 people was smoke inhalation, "nobody had burn injuries," Telangana Disaster Response and Fire Services DG Y Nagi Reddy said.

The list of the 17 deceased released by the Telangana Fire Disaster Response Emergency and Civil Defence includes the names of eight children under the age of 10.

The youngest in the list was identified as one Prathan (1.5 years old). The seven other children have been identified as Hamey (7), Priyansh (4), Iraaj (2), Arushi (3), Rishabh (4), Anuyan (3) and Iddu (4).

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed deep shock over the tragic fire mishap that occurred near Gulzar Houz in the Old City of Hyderabad.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "deeply anguished" by the loss of lives in the fire at a building at Hyderabad's Gulzar House early this morning.

The PM also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 50,000 to those injured in the mishap, from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund, to the kin of the deceased as per the Prime Minister's Office.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office wrote, "Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy in Hyderabad, Telangana. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000." (ANI)

