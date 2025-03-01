Lohardaga (Jharkhand), Mar 1 (PTI) Two minor boys were on Saturday killed and six others injured when a tractor carrying them overturned in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district, police said.

The incident happened near the Hesaag village under the jurisdiction of the Serengdag police station of the district, a police officer said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Government Announces Gratuity for ASHA Workers, Enhances Retirement Age by 2 Years; Only State To Offer Bonus to Community Health Workers.

About a dozen people, including the victims, climbed on a brick-laden tractor to travel to their respective destinations.

The vehicle was on its way to Pahad Dandu from Serengdag. The driver lost control of it at the Hesaag Batru bridge and it overturned, the officer said.

Also Read | Odisha Police SI Admit Card 2025 Released at odishapolice.gov.in, Know Steps To Download Hall Ticket.

Two minors identified as Manish Oraon (12) and Chotu Lohra (10), both residents of the Turiadih village were crushed under the vehicle and six others suffered injuries in the accident, the police officers said.

The locals and a police team took the injured to the Lohardaga Sadar Hospital where they were admitted, said the District Civil Surgeon Dr Sambhunath Choudhary.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)