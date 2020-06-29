Pune, June 29 (PTI) Two police inspectors posted at the Pimpri Chinchwad police commissionerate have tested positive for coronavirus, a senior official said on Monday.

The latest tally of the police personnel infected by the virus in Pimpri Chinchwad now stands at 17, he said.

"Of these 17 cases, only three cases are active while the rest 14 have been discharged after recovery," said Additional Commissioner of Police Ramnath Pokale.

He said the infected police inspectors are asymptomatic,and their close contacts are being traced.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in the Pune police commissionerate stands at 122 including three deaths.

"The number of active cases (in the Pune police commisisonarate) is 37 while 82 police personnelhave been discharged," said Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisave.

