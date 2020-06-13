India News | Two More Die of COVID-9 in Punjab; 77 Fresh Cases Reported

Chandigarh, Jun 13 (PTI) Two more people died of coronavirus in Punjab while 77 fresh cases were reported, pushing the tally to 3,063 in the state, officials said on Saturday.

Both the deaths were reported in Amritsar, which is the worst affected district by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With these fatalities, the death toll in the state rose to 65, as per the medical bulletin.

Eleven fresh cases were reported in Mohali, nine in Amritsar, six in Pathankot, five each in SBS Nagar and Jalandhar, four in Tarn Taran, three in Sangrur, two in Barnala and one each in Rupnagar, Ferozepur, Bathinda and Fatehgarh Sahib.

Of them, two had travel history to Delhi and Maharashtra. Three police officials in Pathankot, Tarn Taran and Sangrur and an Army personnel in Bathinda were among the 77 people who contracted the infection, the medical bulletin said.

Forty-five COVID-19 patients were discharged from various hospitals after being cured, as per the bulletin. A total of 2,327 people have been cured in the state.

There are 671 active cases in the state as of now.

Amritsar continued to lead the COVID-19 tally in the state with 601 coronavirus cases, followed by 323 in Jalandhar, 333 in Ludhiana, 166 in Gurdaspur, 164 in Tarn Taran, 149 in Patiala, 154 in Mohali, 137 in Hoshiarpur, 138 each in Sangrur and Pathankot, 119 in SBS Nagar, 86 in Faridkot, 78 in Rupnagar, 74 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 72 in Muktsar, 69 in Moga, 57 in Bathinda, 50 in Fazilka, 48 in Ferozepur, 42 in Kapurthala, 34 in Mansa and 31 in Barnala, it said.

One patient is critical and is on ventilator support while 14 are on oxygen support, as per the bulletin.

A total of 1,76,533 samples have been taken for testing so far, it said.

