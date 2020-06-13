Chhattisgarh: Video Shows Health Worker Beating Up Labourer at Quarantine Centre in Rajnandgaon

Raipur, June 13: A health worker deputed at a quarantine facility in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district was caught on video brutally thrashing a labourer. The clip drew flak towards the authorities and forced the administration to order action against the accused official. The incident is being probed by the district health department. Jodhpur Police Constable Kneels on Neck of Man for Not Wearing Mask, Video Goes Viral.

The incident was reported in Pendri region of Rajnandgaon. The health officer, enraged at a contractual labourer who allegedly went missing for two hours and returned in an inebriated condition, thrashed him when he returned.

Based on the preliminary findings, the health department decided to remove the accused officer from duty. The initial reports could not confirm whether the labourer had sustained any injury in the assault.

Update by ANI

Chhattisgarh: A video shows a health worker beating up a labourer at a quarantine centre in Pendri, Rajnandgaon. CMHO Dr Mithilesh Chaudhary says, "The labourer had gone missing for 2 hrs&returned to the centre after getting drunk. The official has been removed for the centre." pic.twitter.com/FlFYW9jXOQ — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2020

"The labourer had gone missing for 2 hours and returned to the centre after getting drunk. The official has been removed for the centre," said Chief Medical Health Official Dr Mithilesh Chaudhary.

