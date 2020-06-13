Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

Chhattisgarh: Video Shows Health Worker Beating Up Labourer at Quarantine Centre in Rajnandgaon

News Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 09:31 PM IST
A+
A-
Chhattisgarh: Video Shows Health Worker Beating Up Labourer at Quarantine Centre in Rajnandgaon
Labourer beaten up by health officer in Rajnandgaon | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Raipur, June 13: A health worker deputed at a quarantine facility in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district was caught on video brutally thrashing a labourer. The clip drew flak towards the authorities and forced the administration to order action against the accused official. The incident is being probed by the district health department. Jodhpur Police Constable Kneels on Neck of Man for Not Wearing Mask, Video Goes Viral.

The incident was reported in Pendri region of Rajnandgaon. The health officer, enraged at a contractual labourer who allegedly went missing for two hours and returned in an inebriated condition, thrashed him when he returned.

Based on the preliminary findings, the health department decided to remove the accused officer from duty. The initial reports could not confirm whether the labourer had sustained any injury in the assault.

Update by ANI

"The labourer had gone missing for 2 hours and returned to the centre after getting drunk. The official has been removed for the centre," said Chief Medical Health Official Dr Mithilesh Chaudhary.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 09:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Assault Beatdown Chhattisgarh Quarantine Centre Rajnangaon
You might also like
Chhattisgarh: Admission Process in Schools and Colleges to Commence from July, Says State Minister Ravindra Choubey
Education

Chhattisgarh: Admission Process in Schools and Colleges to Commence from July, Says State Minister Ravindra Choubey
JK Rowling's Ex-Husband Jorge Arantes Admits Slapping Her But Says He Is Not Sorry
Hollywood

JK Rowling's Ex-Husband Jorge Arantes Admits Slapping Her But Says He Is Not Sorry
Ludhiana: Punjab Police Arrest 3 Accused For Poisoning Water Tanker At Quarantine Centre; Case Registered
News

Ludhiana: Punjab Police Arrest 3 Accused For Poisoning Water Tanker At Quarantine Centre; Case Registered
Elephant Dies in Chhattisgarh, Herd of Elephants Gather Around Dead Body in Surajpur, Carcass Yet to Be Retrieved by Forest Department
News

Elephant Dies in Chhattisgarh, Herd of Elephants Gather Around Dead Body in Surajpur, Carcass Yet to Be Retrieved by Forest Department
From Playing Garba to Cricket, Videos of People in Quarantine Centres Cheering Themselves With Singing and Dancing Shows Positivity in Tough Times! (Watch Viral Videos)
Viral

From Playing Garba to Cricket, Videos of People in Quarantine Centres Cheering Themselves With Singing and Dancing Shows Positivity in Tough Times! (Watch Viral Videos)
Omar Abdullah Shares Video of People Playing Cricket Inside Quarantine Centre, Tweet Draws Mixed Reactions From Netizens
Viral

Omar Abdullah Shares Video of People Playing Cricket Inside Quarantine Centre, Tweet Draws Mixed Reactions From Netizens
Bihar Quarantine Centre Cook Dances to 'Ek Chatur Naar' Leaving Everyone in Splits, Receives Praises From All Quarters As Video Goes Viral
Viral

Bihar Quarantine Centre Cook Dances to 'Ek Chatur Naar' Leaving Everyone in Splits, Receives Praises From All Quarters As Video Goes Viral
Odisha: Migrant Labourer Forced to Stay in Jungle After Being Denied Entry to Quarantine Centre And His Village at Behrampur
News

Odisha: Migrant Labourer Forced to Stay in Jungle After Being Denied Entry to Quarantine Centre And His Village at Behrampur
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement