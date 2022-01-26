Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 26 (ANI): One man and a woman were injured after a drone fell on them during the Republic Day celebrations in Jabalpur district on Wednesday.

"Both of them sustained head injuries when a drone fell on them," said a person present on the spot to ANI.

Both patients are currently stable.

A doctor present at the spot said to ANI, "Both persons were hit by a drone. They were hospitalised to the Mahakaushal Hospital. They are in a stable condition and can talk. Dressing is being done and a CT Scan will be done as well. They will be kept in observation for 24 hours." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)