Ranchi, Mar 3 (PTI) Jharkhand government on Monday proposed to set up two universities, five law colleges and six medical colleges in the state.

State finance minister Radha Krishna Kishore made the announcement while tabling the budget in the state assembly.

In a bid to promote vocational education in the state, the state government has proposed to set up a skill and a fin-tech university in the state, besides establishing schools of business and mass communication in Jamshedpur, Palamu, Ranchi, Dhanbad, Hazaribag and Deoghar.

The government has also proposed to set up law colleges in Hazaribag, Ranchi, Dhanbad, Dumka and Palamu to encourage legal studies, Kishore said.

He added that the government is committed to provide quality healthcare facilities to the people of the state.

"Administrative approval has already been given to set up a new medical college and hospital in Ranchi. Besides, setting up medical colleges in Khunti, Giridih, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Deoghar and Jamtara on a PPP mode has also been proposed in the budget," he said.

The government has allocated Rs 15,198.35 crore for primary and secondary education department, while Rs 2,409.20 crore has been earmarked for the higher and technical education department. For the health department, a budget estimate of Rs 7,470.50 crore has been announced.

To promote micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), the government has proposed to establish a MSME directorate or a MSME cell in the state.

The government also proposed to establish 59 new day boarding sports training centres in the state.

