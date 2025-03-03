Bengaluru, March 3: Late Saturday night, a 41-year-old marketing executive was found lifeless in his car near Tindlu in North-East Bengaluru. Identified as Ashwin Kumar, a resident of Gokul Extension in Yeshwantpur and originally from Ooty, he is suspected to have died of cardiac arrest, police reported.

As per a complaint lodged by his family, Kumar left home around 9:30 a.m. in his Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Flex. While passing through Tindlu village, he pulled over to the roadside. When his family did not answer repeated calls, they grew concerned and sought help from the Kodigehalli police. Sudden Death in Vidisha: Woman Dancing at Sister’s Wedding Collapses on Stage, Dies in Madhya Pradesh; Shocking Video Surfaces.

Using his mobile tower location, the police tracked Kumar’s car and arrived at the scene. When he did not respond, they broke the car’s window to gain access and found him unresponsive inside. Sudden Death in Chennai: 25-Year-Old Man Collapses and Dies While Dancing To Celebrate Friend's Team's Win in Cricket Tournament.

The Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO) team arrived at the location and gathered samples for analysis. These have been sent to the forensic science laboratory, and the results are pending. Police have registered a case of unnatural death.

