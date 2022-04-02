Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray flagged off two metro lines - Metro 2A and Metro 7, in Mumbai on Saturday.

Trains on the new Mumbai Metro lines will function between Aarey and Dhanukarwadi.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, State Cabinet Ministers Aaditya Thackeray and Eknath Shinde were also present on the occasion.

However, BJP boycotted today's metro inauguration program as the Maharashtra government did not invite BJP leader and opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis.

This step taken by the Maharashtra government holds importance as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation election is slated to be held this year. (ANI)

